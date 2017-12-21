Gweru moves to rehabilitate sewer plants

GWERU City Council has started rehabilitation works at Kamprisha sewer plant after the local authority received $53 000 from the German International Zimbabwe, a senior council official has said.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Mayor Charles Chikozho said the project, which will cost $100 000, should be completed by year end.

“The rehabilitation of the Kamprisha sewer plant started on September 6 and we expect it to be finished by December this year,” he said.

“The whole project should cost at least $100 000 and that difference has to be covered by council.”

Last year, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) dragged council to court after they discovered that the local authority was discharging raw sewage from Kamprisha into Gweru River.

An EMA Midlands 2016 Report showed that council was discharging 30 megalitres of raw sewage into Gweru River, although city fathers claimed to have fixed the problem, with raw sewage now deposited into council sewer dams.

Recently, Chikozho said council had drawn up a plan to upgrade its sewer system to avert a looming environmental disaster after EMA said the effluent discharged into water bodies was not meeting the required standards.

Last month, town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza revealed that council required $31 million to overhaul its two sewer plants, Kamprisha and Outfall.

She said about $19 million was required to rehabilitate Outfall sewer plant, with an additional $12 million for Kamprisha.

