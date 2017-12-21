NatFoods brings Christmas treat to the nation

MASHONALAND West war veterans chairperson Cornelius Muoni has rebuked politicians over the “Down with MDC” slogan, saying it was counter-productive and scared off potential members.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Speaking at the Mashonaland West inter-district conference last week, Muoni said people had a right to have divergent views over governance issues.

“Please stop this retrogressive mentality which portrays someone with a different view as an enemy. This ‘Pasi [Down with] ne MDC-T, Pasi naMorgan Tsvangirai’ doesn’t increase your membership. It actually chases potential members away. Those are the slogans that had destroyed the party,” he said.

Muoni also raised a red flag over the Zanu PF slogan that put individuals above the party.

“You politicians, I don’t know why you never learn. We are just coming from a leadership crisis that was aided by your slogans that put individuals ahead of the party . . . that was not so from the beginning. During the armed struggle, we used to say ‘Pamberi neZanu PF’ [Forward with Zanu PF] before mentioning the name of the leader, but you politicians, because of bootlicking, it’s now the other way round,” he said.

Muoni said Zanu PF should start rebuilding the party, as all the structures were in tatters.

