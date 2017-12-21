Oskido to celebrate birthday in Byo

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean producer and musician Oskido will on Christmas Day host his annual All White Party that will coincide with his 50th birthday celebrations at The Vista in Bulawayo.

The Vista’s operations manager, Possenti Ndabezwe Ncube Sikosana, said it means a lot for them to host Oskido at 50, as he will also be launching his new album, 50 Degrees, at the event.

“The Vista is here to stay and offer you something different on Christmas Day. We feel honoured to be the ones hosting such a big event. We expect to give Bulawayo the best Christmas present,” he said, adding that Oskido will be the main act of the night.

Promoter from Kalawa Jazmee and XMO Squad, Vusumuzi Siqalaba promised Bulawayo fans an unforgettable show.

“The All White Party will have Oskido sample the tracks from his album 50 Degrees and the VIP tickets will come with welcome snacks,” he said.

