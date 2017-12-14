Mbeu: The germinating musical seed

Upcoming musician, Ashton Nyahora’s career has been blossoming, as he is slowly emerging as one of the most sought-after artistes by several promoters in the country.

By Precious Chida

The 24-year-old, popularly known as Mbeu, formed his band in March last year after he broke away from Norton-based group, Tsvete.

He has since collaborated with a number of popular artistes including Oliver Mtukudzi. NewsDay Life and Style reporter, Precious Chida (ND) caught up with Mbeu (AN) and he opened up on his music career and personal life, including some of the scandals that have threatened his career in its infancy. Below are the excerpts from the interview.

ND: Tell us briefly how your music journey started?

AN: I started singing in church after leaving school. I then approached a producer called Kabon and did my first song, Mbeu, which resulted in me getting my stage name Mbeu. Later, I formed a band with my friends called Tsvete and then last year I started my solo career with my band, Mhodzi Tribe.

ND: What lessons did you learn as part of Tsvete and how did these help you to reach where you are now?

AN: I learnt that in music you have to work hard. I also learnt to work as team with others.

ND: The name Mbeu came about during a recording after people forgot your name. It was suitable because you were considered as a germinating seed. Do you think the name is still relevant now that you are fairly well known?

AN: Oh yes, in music new things continue germinating – lyrics, new guitar-playing skills and so on – so a lot will continue to germinate in my career.

ND: You have had opportunities to share the stage with Tuku. How have these experiences been and how have they impacted on you as a musician?

AN: Tuku is a father to everyone who has passed through his state-of-the-art centre, Pakare Paye. He is one person who has taught us to be level-headed from day one, so working with him has been very helpful to my career and that of other musicians he has mentored.

ND: Your single, Mavanga, seems to have a deeper meaning, what motivated you to compose it?

AN: I am glad people managed to relate to it and I am also happy the video is being played on Trace Africa regularly. It is a song I believe speaks for many people. Growing up, we had dreams we pursued, but at times they did not come to pass.

For example, you can see a person, say a headmaster, and we will think they are happy because they own a house and a car, but deep down they are crying, maybe they wanted something better than or maybe they wanted to be a pilot. However, I believe the song that speaks to me more is Masanga, a gospel track, which suggests that it is not by luck or choice that I am what I am today. It is God’s plan.

ND: What inspires your music and how does it work? Do you dream, meditate or just see something and it inspires a song?

AN: The environment, my life, family, friends, country, the world, God – everything influences my music.

ND: Your fans may be interested in knowing if your music has been profitable enough to financially sustain you?

AN: Yes, I am a full-time musician. I live on it.

ND: You started off in a church choir in 2009. Do Christian values still inspire your music or it has become more secular?

AN: I am Christian and its values have always inspired me. A gospel song does not necessarily have to have scripture verses in it. It is the teaching or message that can get it classified as a gospel track.

ND: It appears like scandals are the bane of many musicians. There have been allegations that you abandoned your family for another woman, is that true?

AN: I have not abandoned my family. I am a media-shy person and I do not enjoy responding to it a lot. I just let the passage of time explain things.

ND: Would you say Afro-fusion music has many takers on the local market?

AN: Yes, people around the world have different tastes of music, so every genre has fans. Even if a new one was to start today, it would have its own fans.

ND: What can your fans look out for this festive season, an album, or a number of gigs?

AN: I have been releasing singles, the latest one is Kunzi, which is also available online. It is a sad love song of a man, who fell in love with a woman he knows is not socially or morally acceptable to be his wife.

