ZimParks calls for support

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) director-general, Fulton Mangwanya has called for support from stakeholders to enable the authority to sustainably manage the country’s flora and fauna.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

Speaking at a handover of over $2 500 by CBZ Bank towards wildlife awareness campaign programmes in schools and the community, Mangwanya said the authority needed partners to manage the natural heritage and to ensure communities lived in harmony with nature.

He said CBZ Bank’s donation would help implement the most important facet for conservation and peaceful co-existence with nature through outreach awareness programmes.

“Through this generous offer by CBZ Bank, the authority intends to intensify and amplify its advocacy of living in harmony with nature especially in communities surrounding protected areas,” Mangwanya said.

CBZ acting chief executive officer, Peter Zimunya said the donation would enable ZimParks to conduct nationwide conservation education wildlife clubs in schools to conscientise children on how to conserve and manage wildlife resources .

“As your partners of success, CBZ is committed to continuously play a pivotal role in promoting the education sector in Zimbabwe. Our smart partnership will help promote wildlife clubs in schools, thus, enhancing awareness within the local communities that wildlife must be preserved for our future generations. This will also help young Zimbabweans to acquire the knowledge and skills and develop attitudes they need to help conserve their wildlife and environment,” he said.

