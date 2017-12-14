Telecoms regulatory authority holds maiden AGM

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) held its maiden annual general meeting yesterday, reporting a growth in revenue and a drop in operating expenditure, as the parastatal shed its past bad boy tag.

By Staff Reporter

Revenue for the telecom regulator was up at $22,7 million from the budgeted revenue of $20,8m in the period January to September.

Operating expenditure was at $12,8m down from the budgeted $19,8m.

The parastatal ended the period with retained income of $83,7m.

The Universal Services Fund saw its revenue surpassing the budget at $11,54m. The budgeted revenue was $10,78m.

Potraz director-general, Gift Machengete said in the outlook, the telecoms regulator would continue setting up community information centres, national broadband plan, aggressive consumer awareness and education, towers project, ICT innovation, schools computerisation, telemedicine and ICT for the disabled.

Parastatals and State-owned entities have been struggling to adhere to good corporate governance practices as they have been failing to produce audited financial results and hold annual general meetings.

Potraz board chairman, Ozias Bvute said network quality and diversification of services would be paramount in keeping competition fresh.

He said the rise in over-the-top services and their capabilities would present regulatory challenges, which need policy interventions that strike a balance among the

stakeholders.

