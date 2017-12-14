‘Mnangagwa will not reconstitute politburo’

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that he will not reconstitute the Zanu PF politburo and central committee after this week’s extraordinary congress, but allow the officials to run their full terms, which end in 2019.

BY Everson Mushava

Briefing journalists in Harare yesterday, party spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo said Mnangagwa would only co-opt other members to fill vacant posts, as part of measures to promote continuity and cohesion in the ruling party ahead of next year’s crunch polls.

“He (Mnangagwa) assured all members that the lives of the politburo and central committee would run their full terms and that all anxiety should migrate and that members should be ready to work assiduously for the party,” he said.

Mnangagwa took over as Zanu PF leader and State President following military intervention last month that forced his predecessor, Robert Mugabe out of power last month.

The intervention came after Mnangagwa had been fired from both government and party. The dismissal followed serious factional fights in the ruling party between his Team Lacoste faction and G40, a rival faction that enjoyed Mugabe’s backing.

Moyo said the party’s new secretary for agriculture, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri gave an update on the state of agriculture and assured the politburo that the country had enough maize to last until next year.

Moyo also said Shiri assured the politburo that demand for command agriculture inputs for the 2017/18 season had risen and the gap would be covered by the presidential input support scheme.

“Party secretary for legal affairs, in his capacity as Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa gave a positive update on ZimAsset fuelled by the new dispensation. He informed the politburo that the new dispensation has brought hope and confidence in the economy and indications show positive growth,” he said.

Acting secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu also reported to the politburo that the party had received adequate support from the corporate world.

About 7 800 people are expected to attend tomorrow’s extraordinary congress with 5 295 being delegates. “The new dispensation has reignited confidence across the board. This is a good indicator of where the party will be in 2018,” Moyo said.

