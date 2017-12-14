‘Standards integral for regional growth’

Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development minister Mike Bimha said government recognises standardisation as an integral aspect of regional growth and globalisation as well as an important tool for trade.

Bimha made the remarks, while addressing guests at the National Annual Quality awards ceremony on Tuesday in the capital.

“The application of standards leads to the production of goods and delivery of services that meet internationally accepted standards. This removes barriers to trade and allows organisations to export their products and services and accessing international markets,” he said.

“Standards offer market-driven solutions that capture current good practice and we encourage their use throughout our economy. Standards are, therefore, an important tool for achieving sustainable economic development and growth.”

Bimha said there was need for increased awareness and widespread application of standards by Zimbabwean companies, in order to enhance the overall economy of Africa in general and the region in particular.

“Managing quality is fundamental for any organisation as quality products help to maintain customer satisfaction and loyalty and in the reduction of risks and costs of replacing faulty products,” he said.

“Organisations can build good reputations for quality by certification to a globally recognised quality standard such as the ZWS ISO 9001:2015. Quality will influence your company’s good reputation. A strong reputation for quality can be important in differentiating your company in markets that are very competitive.”

“Quality is critical for customer satisfaction and their loyalty in order for them to continue buying from you in the future. On the other hand, poor quality or a product failure that results in a product recall may lead to negative publicity and damage to the company’s reputation.”

The winners of the National Annual Quality awards have an opportunity to participate at the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) annual quality awards.

The Sadc quality awards ceremony is held annually to coincide with the general meetings of the Sadc coordinating structures, where the heads of quality institutions of the Sadc member states meet to conduct business in support of harmonising standards, measurements and technical regulations in order to continually work towards a region free from unnecessary trade barriers.

