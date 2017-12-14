Widow duped by late hubby’s workmate

A BULAWAYO man appeared in court last week charged with breach of trust, after he sold his late workmate’s car without the surviving spouse’s consent.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Ezra Dirikai Makuni (36) appeared before, Western Commonage Court magistrate Lungile Ncube on Friday for violation of a trust agreement with his late workmate’s widow, Gezinat Sibanda.

The agreement required him to sell a Honda CRV motor vehicle registration number ABI5288 and handover the proceeds to the complaint, but he intentionally converted the money to his own use.

The court heard that the incident happened in October this year.

According to court papers, the complainant gave the accused the motor vehicle to sell it on her behalf for $3 300.

Sibanda later discovered that she had been duped after Makuni allegedly became evasive.

Makuni then allegedly called Sibanda, pleading with her not to report the matter to police. He also allegedly said his wife Sihlalisiwe Nkiwane, a police officer at Southampton, would get fired as he had put her as a third party in the deal.

Makuni, who is out of custody, will appear in court again on December 21.

