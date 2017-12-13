Filmmakers petition government

THE Zimbabwe Film Industry Development Platform has petitioned government to establish a film commission that will be tasked with overseeing the fledgling local film industry among other proposals to inject life into the sector.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The letter, signed by the platform’s chairperson Antony Mutambira, was addressed to Media, Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary George Charamba and copied to the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Sports, Arts and Recreation Ministry and Home Affairs.

“In order to better organise the sector and facilitate growth, government should establish a film commission to deal with all film-related issues, both locally and foreign, including funding and services to the film industry,” Mutambira said.

“ZFIDP is committed to raising standards in the Zimbabwean film industry to produce consistent, high-quality film and television content for the enjoyment of all Zimbabweans and the benefit of our nation.”

The letter, to which 150 local filmmakers including Tsitsi Dangarembga and Simon de Swardt appended their signatures, was written following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for the new Cabinet ministers to come up with “quick-win projects” in various sectors.

Mutambira said a film commission was necessary to promote growth of the industry adding that the proposed commission would administer a film fund to support all forms of media and film production.

It will also help maintain an archive of films produced in Zimbabwe and promote the country as a shooting location to foreign filmmakers and media producers.

Filmmakers also requested government to provide adequate funding to existing film-training institutions and ensure they are well-managed, while channelling existing resources towards the formation of a practical and professional film school and complete the digitalisation programme.

“A functional film and media industry contributes in many ways to a country. As a ‘quick win’, government should appoint a new professional board and key management at Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and license new private broadcasters,”Mutambira said.

