Brothers bash rival for dancing with girlfriend

Two Zvishavane brothers, who assaulted a rival lover for dancing with one of the siblings’ girlfriend, have been fined $45 for assault.

By Stephen Chadenga

Prince and Pride Shoko, aged 21 and 19 respectively, assaulted Timothy Taruvinga after they found him dancing with Pride’s girlfriend in a local bar in the mining town.

Zvishavane magistrate Archie Wochiunga fined the two $45 each, in default they would serve 30 days in

prison.

The court heard that sometime last week, the siblings went to a bar in the town, where they found Taruvinga dancing with Pride’s girlfriend.

The brothers confronted him and an argument arose, resulting in the accused punching Taruvinga several times on his face.

The complainant bled from the mouth and nose as a result of the attack and had to seek medical attention.

A police report was made, leading to the brothers’ arrest.

