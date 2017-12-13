Young Warriors crash out

KITWE — Young Warriors crashed out of the Cosafa Under 20 Championship after they were held to a goalless draw by Namibia at a rain soaked Nkana Stadium in Kitwe yesterday.

Zimbabwe went into the match looking for an outright win to have a chance to progress to the semi-finals as group C leaders or via the best runners up slot, but were frustrated by a stubborn Namibia side.

They will be desperately disappointed with another first round exit after they were also ousted in the pool stages 12 months ago.

The two teams had to contend with heavy rain and a difficult pitch, with Young Warriors’ King Nasama going closest in the first half as he just failed to connect with a Delic Murimba cross.

Leeroy Mavunga also had an opportunity early in the second half for Zimbabwe, but he fired over the bar.

Namibia were dangerous on the counter-attack, but in the end neither side could find the back of the net.

The draw means Zimbabwe finished the group with four points, the same number as Lesotho who has a better goal difference after their goaless draw against Angola.

Lesotho will now meet East African guest nation Uganda in the semifinals tomorrow.

The results in Group C also confirmed that Egypt finished as the best runners-up for their six points in Group B and they will take on South Africa again in the other semifinal. The South Africans defeated Egypt on Monday to top the pool.

Both semi-finals will be played at the Nkana Stadium, as will the third-place play-off and final on Saturday

