Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch dominates ZIBA awards

HIGH-FLYING musician Jah Prayzah and his Military Touch Movement (MTM) scored big at the Zimbabwe Business Awards (ZIBA) scooping three gongs at a ceremony held in Harare on Monday.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The multi-award winning artiste clinched the Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year gong, his record label Military Touch Movement scooped the Entertainment Brand of the Year award, while his manager, Keen Mushapaidze, was honoured with the Manager of the Year award.

Mushapaidze, who took over as Jah Prayzah’s manager in 2005 after the sacking of Filda “Mai Shinda” Muchabaiwa becomes the first manager to be honoured at the awards.

Other artistes who were also honoured at the ceremony include songbird Cindy Munyavi as the Business Woman of the Year in the Fashion, Design and Clothing Services Industry category for her Cindy’s Fashion Corner, comedians Comic Pastor and Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikoko as well as gospel musicians Mudiwa “Hood” Mtandwa and Tatenda Mahachi.

Mushapaidze said winning such awards was not only a milestone for their camp, but meant a lot for the country’s entertainment sector. He saluted the Kutongwa Kwaro hitmaker for entrusting him with the role of superintending over his brand.

Mushapaidze said the Third Generation Band has been amazing over the years, making his journey an enjoyable one, with exciting challenges that they overcome as a team.

“I would like to thank my big brother, Mukudzeyi Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah for having so much faith in me by trusting me with one of the biggest entertainment brands to ever grace Zimbabwe, even when I had no faith in myself,” he said.

Mushapaidze also applauded his parents for their support through the years and acknowledged the teamwork within the MTM for working hard to uplift the brand.

