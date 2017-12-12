Epoupa turns down Polokwane City

DYNAMOS striker Christian Epoupa has turned down a move to Polokwane City despite his club agreeing terms with the South African topflight side.

The player is now set to join Bidvest Wits University instead and DeMbare are in line for a huge pay packet.

A source in the Dynamos camp revealed that they had agreed a fee with Polokwane, however, Epoupa and the club could not agree on personal terms.

“We agreed on the fees and everything else with Polokwane City. They forwarded their offer which was just below our asking price, but it was very reasonable. On our side, we had accepted the offer and were waiting for the player to agree personal terms so that we could sign the deal. Unfortunately, they couldn’t reach an agreement and the deal was off. We can’t divulge the figures that we agreed on because we are still negotiating with the other clubs. We want to get every penny that our player is worth,” the source said.

The Harare giants confirmed last week that they had received formal offers from Bidvest Wits and Polokwane City.

DeMbare have put a $200 000 (R2,7 million) price tag on Ntouba’s head. Club chairman Keni Mubaiwa a fortnight ago said they had received an offer of around R900 000 from two South African sides, which they turned down.

Epoupa’s manager Gilbert Sengwe on Friday confirmed that they had turned down an offer after failing to agree on personal terms, but refused to divulge the name of the club.

“We couldn’t agree on certain things in the contract. There are other clubs that are interested in him and negotiations are already underway,” Sengwe said.

Ntouba last week applied for a South African visa, which Sengwe said could be issued tomorrow. He again refused to reveal his player’s destination although sources said he was heading to Bidvest Wits for trials.

While it appears Wits are leading the race for the Cameroonian’s signature, other reports suggest that teams from Germany and Belgium have also made informal approaches for the striker, who led Dynamos to a second-place finish in the just-ended season.

Ntouba netted 12 goals for the Glamour Boys, who were pipped by champions FC Platinum by just two points.

He joined Dynamos at the start of the season as part of coach Lloyd Mutasa’s rebuilding exercise and made his debut in April, where he lit the campaign with some spectacular goals and impressive performances that saw him being voted as one of the 11 best players of the season.

By July, Ajax Cape Town had already showed interest in the player, but the deal fell through after the South African club’s representatives attempted to arm-twist DeMbare to cancel his contract without any payment being made.

