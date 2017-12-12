AMH dominates business awards

THE country’s leading privately-run publishing company, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), yesterday scooped nine awards for domineering the media industry at a colourful ceremony organised by the Zimbabwe Business Awards.

BY TINOTENDA MUNYUKWI

AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent.

The awards ceremony, which was held in Harare and attracted various captains of industry, saw AMH coming out tops in the print and publishing media service industry, with NewsDay winning the online publication of the year award and The Standard being accorded the business newspaper brand of the year.

NewsDay Editor Wisdom Mdzungairi won the Editor of the Year National Award and marketing officer Loyola Nyangoni won another top accolade. Both were honoured for their sterling work in upholding the publication as a platform of excellent marketing and reportage.

AMH chief operations officer Kangai Maukazuva, human capital director Edith Kayinga and finance director Hope Chibanda were also honoured for keeping the media house afloat in a turbulent economic environment.

Zimbabwe Business Awards Council interim president Enrico Sibanda said it was important to recognise business and business leaders who excel under challenging circumstances, as a way of motivating and promoting brands making a positive contribution to the Zimbabwean economy.

“These awards exemplify the best in business leadership, and they optimise the core values of a successful leader in strength, innovation and ingenuity, which are values important in driving any business in a global economy.

“Our mandate and our vision is to appreciate people and business. Let us celebrate and appreciate one another, and desist from the pull-him-down syndrome and begin appreciating one another,” Sibanda said.

Other notable individuals who walked away with awards included Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority CEO Gloria Magombo together with high-flying musician Jah Prayzah and his manager Ken Mushapaidze, who were also recognised for their various works in music entrepreneurship. ANZ and The Herald also scooped awards, among others.

