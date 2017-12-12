1 000 illegal Mutare settlers face eviction

OVER 1 000 illegal settlers in Devonshire suburb, Mutare, are facing imminent eviction as the December 31 deadline they were given by the High Court six months ago, fast approaches.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The families, who have since formed a lobby group, the Zimbabwe Homeless People’s Federation Association, invaded an open space in Devonshire suburb two years ago and have been pushing council to regularise their stay without success.

Council spokesperson Spren Mutiwi yesterday said there was no going back on the planned evictions.

“We are supposed to live up to the High Court ruling. People should comply with the council by-laws and laws of country.

They are supposed to leave by December 31,’’ he said.

“The illegal settlers are supposed to move out by December 31, they occupied the land unprocedurally and we are mindful of the danger they are living in because the land is near the railway line and it’s not suitable for them to live there.

“If they don’t respond according to the ruling, the Sheriff of the High Court or his lawful deputy is directed to evict the illegal settlers, but we are told that some of the illegal settlers have started moving out from the land.”

The settlers’ lawyer, Passmore Nyakureba, said efforts to engage town clerk Joshua Maligwa to resolve the impasse had hit a brick wall after the latter refused to meet them.

“Our clients have tried to meet the new town clerk to no avail. Previous efforts to meet him have not been fruitful. He has sent his juniors to attend to their issues,’’ he said.

The illegal settlers are living in squalid conditions without water and sewer facilities as the municipality has declined to recognise the settlement.

In an unrelated development, council has suspended its human resources officer, Shepherd Dube, on allegations of absenting himself from work without official leave. Dube was served with his suspension letter last week.

The council alleged that Dube went on unauthorised leave between November 20 and 22 and lied that he was sick while he was doing private business at Mutare Polytechnic.

Council is yet to advise of the date for the disciplinary hearing.

1 000 illegal Mutare settlers face eviction : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...