Cop in trouble for using workmate’s documents

A 29-YEAR-OLD Harare police officer is in trouble after he allegedly stole his workmate’s pay slip and identity documents and then used them to buy himself a mobile phone on credit.

Desmond Chingarande

Edmore Mushaya, who is based at Harare Central Police Station’s commercial crimes division, was yesterday not asked to plead to a fraud charge when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko.

He was remanded to January 10 next year on $50 bail. Allegations are that on November 4 this year, Mushaya stole his colleague Lloyd Chitombo’s pay slip and national identity card and used the documents to buy a mobile phone worth $420 from a G-Tel agent, Kim Koti. Under the terms of the purchase deal, Mushaya was expected to pay a monthly instalment of $35 for a year.

The matter came to light on November 29 when Chitombo visited G-Tel business offices with a view to also purchase a mobile phone on credit and that is when it was discovered that Mushaya had used the his documents.

Nancy Chandakaona appeared for the State.

