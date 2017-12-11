Tsvangirai has done his part, should retire

Debate is now raging on whether MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai is helping the opposition case or now a curse.

By Pardon Maguta,Our Reporter

Without doubt, no political history of Zimbabwe can be complete without the mention of Tsvangirai’s name.

Rising from the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union to unite people around MDC, Tsvangirai indeed shook the political establishment.

He helped the opposition case. The climax of political exploitation was reached when he defeated former President Robert Mugabe in the first round of the 2008 presidential polls to force a run-off.

Since then, a devastating defeat in the 2013 polls, coupled with a second split of his party, seemed to confirm that Tsvangirai was turning from being an asset to a liability in the opposition circles.

He is no longer helping the opposition case, but has become a curse himself. Unfortunately a cancer attack is now inhibiting him from discharging his duties as MDC-T and MDC Alliance leader, and this is a cause for concern among pro-democracy forces.

No one is happy that he is ill. But the truth is, it is necessary that the man allows leadership renewal in his party.

Love or loathe them, Zanu PF’s moves to reform and renew its presidium by ditching Mugabe have the potential of working negatively to the opposition.

Tsvangirai has done a commendable job of moulding an alliance, but he must do the honourable thing of allowing a fit, energetic, strong and robust character to head the alliance, while he plays a supporting role.

If Tsvangirai can take this route and root the opposition to victory powered by his advice, he will go down in history as the all-time political great of our country.

