One arrested in SA for stealing, smuggling 6 cars

POLICE in South Africa have arrested one man and recovered five of the six brand new vehicles believed to have been stolen from a car dealer in Limpopo Province and destined for possible smuggling into Zimbabwe.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

The vehicles were recovered close to the Limpopo River downstream of Beitbridge town at the weekend, the South African Police Service said in a statement yesterday.

“Five of the vehicles which were stolen at Phalaborwa Ford dealership in the early hours of today (Saturday) have been recovered,” South African Police Services spokesperson for Limpopo province Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

“Two vehicles were found at Tshenzhelani village in Masisi, where one man was arrested. Three other vehicles were found at the Limpopo River which borders South Africa with Zimbabwe.”

The suspects allegedly broke into the garage and accessed the main office stole vehicle keys and sped off with a white Ford Ranger Wild Trak 3.2 4X4 double cab, a silver Ford Wild Trak Ranger 4X2 double cab, a white SUV Ford Everest 4X2 XLT, a gold Ford Ranger 2.2 single cab, another gold Ford Ranger 2.2 XL 4X4 double ab and another white SUV Ford Everest 4X4 LTD.

The value of the cars was not given.

