Former Nyakudya’s BV goes solo

FORMER Kudzi Nyakudya’s backing vocalist Vimbai Machingauta Chisuko has gone solo, choosing to exhibit her composing prowess on her debut nine-track album I’m Rising.

The album was launched at the True Vine Ministries International conference on Saturday in Harare.

Most songs on the project are poised to catch the ear of many gospel music followers, as Chisuko presents a deep sense of seriousness reinforced by a rich voice in her compositions, signalling a great beginning in this competitive genre.

Her originality and flawless compositions aptly exhibit a singer whose prowess has been perfected during her days as a backing vocalist.

Speaking to NewsDay on the sidelines of the launch, Chisuko said having worked with two of the top local gospel musicians (Jonathan Mugazi and Nyakudya) presented an opportunity for her to explore and discover herself as a serious and committed gospel artiste ready to minister through

music.

“I discovered my musical talent at an early stage in life, but I decided to wait for the right time, as I worked with other musicians until I took the challenge to assemble my own 10-member band, Echoes of Grace, to release my first album,” she said.

“I knew it needed a lot of patience before going solo and I am happy that I have finally fulfilled my dream with the release of this first album, with more to follow, as I have many songs in my diary.”

The Ruwa-based singer said she sings for God, as she seeks to spread His word through music.

“With this album, I want to preach the Word of God and win souls through music. I hope gospel music followers and other members of society will be blessed through the message on the album,” she said.

After the successful launch of the album, Chisuko said she has now shifted focus to shooting two videos, the title track I’m Rising and Rumbidzwai, which will be released soon.

Other songs on the praise and worship album, which was produced by Blessing Masanga, are Tungamirai, Hossana featuring Tawanda Magunde, Ndofamba na Baba, Imi Moga, You Are Faithful, I Worship You and a remix of Ndofamba na Baba.

