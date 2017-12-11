A closer look at Mberengwa North constituency

MBERENGWA North constituency is in the Midlands province and mainly comprises of rural wards.

By STEPHEN CHADENGA

The constituency is known for its ethnic diversity, with Ndebele and Karanga languages being the most spoken.

Mberengwa North has a population of approximately 50 000 people and is made up of Mberengwa, Chidembeko, Don Bosco, Mupandashango, Danga and Mnene, which used to be in the old Mberengwa East constituency.

The constituency has diverse mining activities and is known for its rich minerals including gold, iron ore, and emeralds among others.

Problems that Mberengwa North legislator, Tafanana Zhou can highlight in Parliament

 Poverty and food insecurity due to droughts — Ministry of Social Welfare

 Damaged infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges — Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Transport

 Problems of artisanal miners damaging the environment — Ministry of Mines

Performance of the MP in Parliament

Zhou has been active in committee business in Parliament. He sits in the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs, Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment and the Mines and Energy Portfolio Committee.

However, Zhou needs to exert more energy in the National Assembly where he has spoken very little during debates. He has been less vocal during sittings of the House.

Some of the issues that he managed to bring before Parliament are the tender scandal of Mnene Mission Hospital which he brought to the attention of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health chaired by Ruth Labode, and the hospital, which is in his constituency, was investigated.

What people from Mberengwa North said about their MP

Moses Murapa

Honourable Zhou is a youthful MP who is in touch with day-to-day issues that affect his people. He has initiated a lot of programmes from which we have benefitted as a constituency.

Rejoice Moyo

I strongly believe Zhou has done quite well for the people of Mberengwa. He, however, can do more especially in making sure that boreholes are sunk in the constituency for people to have access to clean water.

Susan Ncube

The MP is an easy-to-approach politician whom we can interact with on a personal level. He listens to the people’s concerns and is active in solving them for the benefit of his constituents.

Tanaka Dube

Zhou is a likeable character, who takes time to be with his people in his constituency. We are very proud of him because he works round-the-clock instead of waiting for election time in order to come back to the people like what we see other MPS do.

The MP’s response

I am humbled that people appreciate the work I do for the constituency. I have not waited for the disbursement of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), but I have made initiatives to embark on projects to assist the people of Mberengwa North.

I can safely say I have worked tirelessly to ensure that the programmes cover all the ZimAsset clusters.

In terms of food security and nutrition Chimwe and Neta irrigation schemes have received tractors and farming inputs for the command agriculture programme. I have encouraged people in all wards in my constituency to be in touch with Agritex extension officers, so that they can get access to farming inputs on time.

As far as social services and poverty eradication is concerned, we opened Neta and Chaza clinics so that people can have easy access to health services. I have also worked to make sure people have access to clean water hence the many boreholes in the area and the tapped water project at Danga clinic and business centre as well as for Mposi High School and the nearby community.

Our community share ownership scheme is intact and vulnerable people have received food aid from the CSOT.

In terms of infrastructure development and utilities we have embarked on projects at Mberengwa Magistrates Court, clinics, and currently we are initiating the construction of a maternity block at Mberengwa District Hospital, constriction of another clinic in Rengwe, and rehabilitating roads, particularly the Danga-Chegato road.

Turning to value addition and beneficiation, I am supporting a cattle ranching programme at Shauro, as well as peanut butter projects among other agriculture-related value addition programmes.

