Strange disease hits Hwange buffaloes

ABOUT 20 buffaloes at Hwange National Park have developed a strange growth on their knees which have rendered some immobile, with animal conservationists saying they were unsure of the cause of the infection.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

On Saturday, the herd was spotted at a watering point at Hwange Safari Lodge.

Bhejane Trust founder, Trevor Lane also confirmed the disease, saying: “We noticed some peculiar growth on some buffalos at Chemabondo area in the park while grazing. We haven’t established the cause yet, but they all appeared healthy, it’s just that they were struggling to graze and water properly,” he said.

“Nothing much has been done yet, but we are going to look into it with the Veterinary Services Department to find out what causes the growth and possible treatment.”

