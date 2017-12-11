Vic Falls man wins Mercedes Benz in Bakers Inn promotion

A LUCKY Victoria Falls resident, Simbarashe Shoko, has taken delivery of a new, sleek Mercedes-Benz C Class which he won in the Bakers Inn “Buy and Win” provincial draw held in Hwange on Saturday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI IN HWANGE

Shoko, who was not present during the draw, only arrived after his friends called him to the coal-mining town to collect his fortune.

In an interview with Southern Eye, Shoko could not hide his excitement.

“I am happy to become this year’s winner. I was not expecting to win the Mercedes-Benz, as my hopes were on the fridge. I didn’t know my craving for Bakers Inn bread would lead to this precious gift,” he said.

“Every day, I would buy Bakers Inn bread, fill in an entry form and deposit it in a box at the nearest outlet. At first, I won a T-shirt and it raised my hope that one day, I would take something big home and now my dream has come true,” he said.

Other winners from different parts of Matabeleland North region went home with refrigerators, solar geysers, television sets, stoves and gas cylinders, school fees vouchers with others getting consolation prizes of loaves of bread, caps and T-shirts.

Bakers Inn sales and marketing executive, Caleb Musodza said: “One category was on our consumers and all they needed to do was to buy two loaves of Bakers Inn bread, cut out the word promotion and attach it to an entry coupon and drop it into an entry box which was available in store throughout the country.”

