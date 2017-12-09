Matiza reads riot act

Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairman Joel Biggie Matiza on Thursday ordered party members to shun divisions and uphold unity of purpose ahead of the next year’s elections.

BY Jairos Saunyama

Addressing a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Marondera, Matiza, who recently reclaimed the chairmanship post, said he will be visiting all the districts to mend divisions and ensure that the ruling party remains intact.

“We are behind what the Zimbabwe Defence Forces did, that is to restore legacy and remove all the elements that were causing divisions within the party. I urge you to remain focused and join hands in unity so that our party gets strong,” he said.

Matiza’s call came after some sections of war veterans unsuccessfully mobilised a protest against the newly-appointed Mashonaland Provincial Affairs minister David Musabayana accusing him of being aligned to the G40 cabal.

Secretary for legal affairs Kudzai Majuru, who also returned to the party after being ousted by former political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, said the province would go to the extraordinary congress with one of its resolutions being to endorse Mnangagwa as the party leader. Among the notables who graced the event were former Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi, former Tourism minister Edgar Mbwembwe, former Transport and Infrastructure Development deputy minister Michael Madanha and several MPs.

