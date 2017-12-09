SA immigration official burnt beyond recognition in car accident

A SOUTH African immigration official was burnt beyond recognition when his car rammed into a haulage truck and burst into flames at the Beitbridge border post on Thursday, causing congestion at the busy port.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Zimbabwe-bound motorists yesterday were stuck for four hours on the SA side as they waited for authorities to clear the accident scene.

Scores of SA-based Zimbabweans who started trooping home through Beitbridge were also caught up in the delay as early signs of congestion begin to show at the country’s busiest port.

Following school closures in SA this week some Zimbabwean families began their north-bound journey for their first Christmas without former President Robert Mugabe at the helm.

“We are going to Harare coming from Pretoria. Schools have closed and we are here for the holidays going back early January,” Edina Moyo, who was travelling with her children, told the NewsDay.

“Many of my friends and countrymen are coming this holiday. Soon after the demise of Mugabe people said they would be coming to enjoy the festive season at home. We had several parties where Zimbabweans who had vowed to come home only after Mugabe’s demise assured their homecoming.”

Moyo said she had high hopes for the country’s planned turnaround despite frowning at what she termed a “tired Cabinet”.

“I have a good job, but command no respect because we are accused of taking jobs meant for citizens in that country. We never feel at home.”

Moyo said when she arrived at the SA side she had to wait for the accident scene to be cleared.

An immigration official from Zimbabwe confirmed there was pressure at the border post.

“We were busy the whole day, pressure is mounting,” the immigration official said.

An estimated three million Zimbabweans are believed to be residing in SA.

Foreigners in SA have more than once been victims of xenophobic attacks.

