HEXCO releases November results

THE Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO) has released the 2017 October and November results.

By Cliff Chiduku

In a statement, Higher and Tertiary Education ministry permanent secretary, Francis Gudyanga last night said the overall pass rate was 76%.

“We wish to thank lecturers, students, examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the examination system and in the teaching and learning process. Their contribution has resulted in the achievement of the 76% pass rate.”

The statement said HEXCO examination centres can collect the results from their respective regional centres starting on Monday.

