Zanu PF MP booed for denigrating Tsvangirai

ZANU PF Manicaland secretary for information and publicity and Buhera North MP Oliver Mandipaka was booed when he appeared to denigrate MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai during the welcoming reception for incoming Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa in Mutare on Wednesday.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

Mandipaka, who was the director of ceremonies, said this while introducing himself to the gathering crowd.

“My name is Oliver Mandipaka and I am the Zanu PF Manicaland secretary for information and publicity. I am the MP for Buhera North where I defeated Tsvangirai and I will beat him again in the next election,” Mandipaka said amid jeers and booing from the crowd.

Noticing the misfiring by Mandipaka, Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairman Mike Madiro made a correction.

“As the ruling party chairperson, may I remind each other that it is important to know that this gathering is for everyone, even opposition party supporters. Zanu PF is the ruling party, yes, but we are here to welcome a minister for all the people of Manicaland,” Madiro said.

“We welcome everyone here regardless of political affiliation and race. The minister is for all of us. We want to welcome everyone here because this is an important event for us all.”

Mutsvangwa, in her address, emphasised that there was no need to denigrate other parties.

“My position here is for everyone. I have an open-door policy. We are one and there should be no segregation regarding political affiliation,” she said.

“We should now unite and set aside political differences so that we develop this province as one people. Let’s all forgive each other. Let’s forget our past and extend the hands of forgiving each other. Let bygones be bygones and focus on issues of development. ”

After realising the blunder, the party’s provincial secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera took over as the director of ceremonies.

Recently, Mandipaka exchanged harsh words and nearly came to blows over factional politics with fellow Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba during a provincial co-ordination committee meeting in Mutare.

