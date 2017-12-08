Mpostori Wency distributes free album

GOSPEL music sensation, Wencilus “Mpostori Wency” Makungisa, is set to distribute 1 000 copies of his second DVD album, Apostolic Gospel Season One, free of charge during the official launch scheduled for January 1, 2018.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mpostori Wency shot to fame through his hit track, Musandikanganwe, which he did as part of the trendsetting Zimpraise Choir.

The musician said the launch will be held at the Dutch Reformed Church in Harare’s central business district.

“We have plans to give away 1 000 DVD copies for free, so everyone who comes is assured of getting one,” he said.

“It will be a celebration of life at the beginning of the year and the journey I have walked. If there are remainders, they will go to the commuter omnibuses. It’s time to make Jesus popular again. It’s time to come back to worship.”

The artiste said the launch of the six-track album themed Ndichatamba saDhavhita would be a way to celebrate the New Year as well as to thank God for his success in music.

Mpostori Wency recorded his debut album, Mvura Yakawanda, on CD in 2014 and it was followed by a live DVD recording in 2016.

The gospel star’s music journey began in 2003 when he started singing with established musicians including Sebastian Magacha, Bethany Pasinawako and Mechanic Manyeruke.

In 2006 he joined Zimpraise where he got the opportunity to lead the song Vanotenda Munashe in 2011. Two years later he penned Musandikanganwe and in 2014 released Weminana.

