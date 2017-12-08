Jibilika winner off to France

LOCAL dancer Panashe Gabi, who won this year’s Jibilika Dance Festival, has left the country to compete at the prestigious Rivalskool Battle in Paris, France scheduled for Sunday.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Gabi, who clinched the ticket to represent Zimbabwe at the international dance battle after breaking a six-year jinx, told NewsDay on Wednesday that he was upbeat about his sojourn to France.

“I am very confident and ready for this. It has been my dream to participate at an international competition since I started dancing,” he said.

Gabi, who was accompanied by Jibilika artistic director and dancer Blessing Fire, will be one of the 14 international guests participating at the event.

Jibilika Dance Trust director, Nyaradzo Nhongonhema said they were confident Gabi would bring the floating trophy home.

“We are excited about Gabi’s representation in France. He is not just representing Jibilika or the dance fraternity, but Zimbabwe as a whole,” she said.

“The battle is for talented hip-hop dancers who are good at improvisation and musicality, hence we fully stand behind Gabi and wish him all the best.”

Nhongonhema said the event will help them gain experience that will improve the industry.

Gabi clinched pole position after shrugging off stiff competition from 79 other contestants, during the Rivalskool Battle at the 10th edition of Jibilika Dance Festival.

The Rivalskool Battle is an international hip-hop dance competition which was created in 2008. It is a combination of freestyle dance on exclusively hip-hop music.

Dancers from France and all over the world will face each other through elimination stages and the ultimate winner will dance away with 400 Euro and a trophy.

