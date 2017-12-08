DeMbare struggle with Mushure fees

FINANCIALLY-troubled Dynamos have failed to honour the promise of paying skipper Ocean Mushure (pictured) his signing-on fees during the season and their debt to the player has since ballooned to $23 000, which has left the player agitated and frustrated.

BY TAWANDa TAFIRENYIKA

The Glamour Boys fullback, one of the outstanding performers in the just-ended campaign, signed a two-year deal at the beginning of the year that runs out in December 2018.

He has, however, not been paid his signing-on fees as had been agreed. Just before the start of the just-ended season, there were protracted negotiations between the influential captain and his employers as he demanded an outstanding $8 000 in signing-on fees from the previous deal for him to sign a new contract.

He had been linked with a move to bitter city rivals Caps United as his contract at Dynamos had run out in December of last year.

However, the Glamour Boys eventually moved to settle the debt after which they agreed a new deal. But it has emerged the Dynamos skipper is unhappy that he still has not been paid despite signing a contract at the start of the term.

“He (Mushure) has not been paid his signing-on fees and is unhappy that while he has given everything to the club this season, he still has not been paid. There could be several others who have not been paid and Mushure is one of those owed by the club,” a close source said yesterday.

Efforts to contact Mushure and club secretary Webster Marechera were unsuccessful yesterday.

The Dynamos captain has been a huge influence at the club this season scoring nine goals in the campaign, in the process helping the club to mount a challenge on the championship only to lose to eventual champions FC Platinum on the very last day of the league programme.

He was deservedly voted one of the 2017 11 Soccer Star of the Year finalists at the end of the campaign in recognition of his influence in the team.

Dynamos players are also reported to have expressed their displeasure at the failure by the club to pay them their winning bonuses and had threatened not to fulfil their final league match against Chicken Inn.

They had been assured the issue of bonuses would be addressed at the end of the campaign, after which they agreed to take to the field against the Gamecocks.

They are said to be owed bonuses from the last 14 matches. Dynamos pay their players a winning bonus of $200 and $70 for a drawn game.

The Glamour Boys had a slow start to the campaign under Lloyd Mutasa, who had to assemble a new team following the departure of several senior players.

