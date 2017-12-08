Police ordered to reduce roadblocks

HOME Affairs minister Obert Mpofu yesterday implored the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to reduce roadblocks and introduce smart ways of traffic management and urged other departments under his ministry to adopt new and efficient ways of doing business.

BY OBEY MANAYITI/GIFT NJIRISI

Mpofu told heads of departments and parastatals under his ministry that there was need to focus on new forms of technology and avoid unnecessary mounting of numerous checkpoints along roads.

“Specifically, all fines should be done electronically using OneMoney, EcoCash etc. Let us have daily returns of revenue collected and also a breakdown of offences committed,” he said.

“Traffic enforcement should talk to the reduction of road accidents and crime; ZRP to synergise their efforts with VID [Vehicle Inspection Department] and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.

“Unroadworthy vehicles should be removed from the road. Your immediate target should be a big reduction in road accidents and fatalities this festive season.”

This comes as the public has expressed outrage over the manner in which the ZRP was mounting roadblocks, where motorists complained of extortion.

ZRP Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri was booed during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration last month, with the crowd calling for his ouster for failing to maintain discipline within the police force.

Mpofu urged the ZRP to establish call centres with toll-free hotlines, which must be published regularly in both private and public media and on police vehicles.

The Home Affairs minister also urged the Registrar-General’s department to be responsive on granting of citizenship and issuance of identification particulars.

He urged the department to issue national identity cards so that Zimbabweans are able to register as voters and participate in next year’s elections.

Mpofu urged the Censorship Board to process requests from foreign acts timeously and do away with unnecessary bureaucratic tendencies.

He urged the Department of Immigration to keep abreast with developments within and outside Zimbabwe in order to enhance attraction of potential foreign visitors and investors.

