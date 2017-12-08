Music fiesta at Joy Centre

MUSIC-lovers in Highfield and surrounding areas are set to be treated to a music fiesta this weekend courtesy of Club Joy Centre, an outdoor and braai centre located next to Gwanzura Stadium in the sprawling suburb.

The venue’s proprietor, David Mudzudzu, said the weekend line up, headlined by Tryson Chimbetu and Progress Chipfumo, was designed to usher in the festive mood.

“The festive season is upon us and there is no better way to honour our loyal patrons than through a mouth-watering music fiesta,” he said.

“The curtain comes down on Sunday with an all-female group, Dancing Queens, mesmerising patrons till late.”

Chipfumo, the Sounds of the Motherland frontman, would be celebrating his 40th birthday on Saturday.

“Celebrating my birthday with my fans is a big honour to me and I thank Club Joy Centre for giving me this opportunity. It will be a night to remember and I urge music lovers to put their dancing shoes on tomorrow night,” he said.

The musician started off his career with Hohodza Band before going solo. His stock on the music chart has been rising following the release of his latest album, Progress Report, in July this year.

Artistes play at an open space and merry makers do not have to pay their way at Joy Centre, according to Mudzudzu.

“The outdoor braai concept has done wonders for us business-wise and in terms of promoting local talent,” he said, adding that artistes including Andy Muridzo, Mark Ngwazi, Nicholas Zakaria and Josphat Somanje were regular features.

Chimbetu, who has started sampling new songs from his forthcoming album, promised a show of a lifetime.

