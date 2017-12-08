Sawu tips Moyo for top gong

WARRIORS legend and Bantu Rovers manager Agent Sawu has tipped FC Platinum defender Kevin Moyo to be crowned the 2017 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year at a banquet to be held in Harare tonight.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Moyo had an excellent season this year and was voted among the 11 finalists to grace the 2018 Soccer Stars calendar by sports writers, coaches and club captains at the stars selection event on November 28.

Sawu, the 1993 Soccer Star of the Year while playing for Zimbabwe Saints, has thrown his weight behind Moyo saying if the FC Platinum player does not nick it, the honours will go to top goalscorer Dominic Chungwa of Caps United, who finished the season with 17 goals, six more than last year’s Golden Boot winner Leonard Tsipa.

Moyo scored four goals for FC Platinum.

“I maintain that Kevin (Moyo) should be the Soccer Star of the Year. If it is not him, then it will have to be Dominic Chungwa of Caps United,” Sawu said.

Moyo’s colleague at the Zvishavane-based platinum miners, Rodwell Chinyegetere, who banged in nine goals, and Dynamos’ Ocean Mushure are the other top contenders.

Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa also had a good season but is unlikely to win a place among the top three.

Also to be announced at the banquet tonight will be Coach of the Year, which appears to be a two-horse race between championship-winning Norman Mapeza and Lloyd Mutasa of Dynamos.

Chicken Inn’s Elvis Chipezeze, conspicuously missing among the 11 finalists after last week’s stars selection, is touted to be named the Goalkeeper of the Year with the Best

Under-20 Player either going to Yadah FC’s Leeroy Mavunga or Highlanders’ right-back Bukhosi Ncube.

Also to be announced tonight is the Referee of the Year.

Like this: Like Loading...