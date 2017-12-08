I can join City Rovers: Mhofu

Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

One of the country’s most decorated football personalities, Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa, says he is free to join Mutare City Rovers, only if he is approached and also if the team shows seriousness as well as a professional approach to the game.

The veteran gaffer’s name has been thrown around in football circles in Mutare as a possible and suitable head coach for the newly promoted Castle Lager Premiership outfit, Mutare City Rovers. After gaining promotion into the domestic top-flight league, the day is getting shorter for Mutare City Rovers to appoint a head coach for him to have ample time to assemble a competitive squad as well as start preparations for next season.

Speculation reached feverish pitch in recent weeks as rumours circulated that communication between the two parties – Mhofu and Mutare City Rovers – is actually in the process. Mhofu told Post Sport this week that he could become the next Mutare City Rovers’ coach only if he was approached and also if the team shows seriousness as well as a professional approach to the game.

“There is really nothing wrong with me becoming the next City Rovers coach. I am not sure about my next move though I was thinking of going back to South Africa. I can come down to Mutare only if I am approached and also if the team shows seriousness as well as a professional approach to the game. I do not see why I cannot be their coach if they want me,” said Chidzambwa.

The veteran gaffer, however, said there was no communication between the two parties.

“I have not applied for the job at all and there has not been any communication between myself and Mutare City Rovers,” he said.

Mhofu was left without a team after he waved goodbye to ZPC Kariba at the end of the 2017 season, while Mutare City Rovers are without a head coach given that their coach in Division One, Kenny Kachara, does not have the requisite CAF A qualification to sit on their technical bench. Kachara, who took the team into the Premier League, will not be able to sit on the bench next season as he is a holder of CAF C coaching licence.

Kachara’s deputy, Itai “Madhinda” Mukumi, has a lowly Level Four licence. Last year ZIFA implemented strict measures for local football coaches that require all top-flight coaches and their assistants to possess a CAF A licence. This implies that any unqualified coach will not be allowed to sit on the bench.

Some of the PSL clubs were forced to make last minute changes to their technical departments at the start of the season. Last season, Shabanie Mine and Harare City were in the same predicament and ended up hiring qualified coaches.

While Kachara is one of the least qualified coaches in the Eastern Region Division One, he has led Rovers well this season, with Gusha Bhora pushing for a quick return to the elite league after being relegated last season. He is the same man who guided Gusha Bhora in the elite league in 2015. He was then replaced by Taku Shariwa.

