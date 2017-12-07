JUST IN: College Press donates textbooks to flood victims

Loveness Mpofu, Sunday News Reporter

ONE of the country’s leading book publishing company, College Press, has vowed to play their part in promoting and protecting the country’s education system through availing textbooks that adhere to the new curriculum.

This came out during the company’s recent donation of textbooks valued at $2 500 to school children who were affected by floods in Tsholotsho district.

The donation was made to the yet to be built, Matupula Secondary School, whose children will initially be accommodated at Tshino Primary School.

College Press head of sales and marketing, Mr Samuel Ndanga said as part of their corporate social responsibility they saw a need and decided to help the community.

“As a company we are ploughing back to the community which has been very supportive by buying our books. These are children whose education has been disturbed after their schools were destroyed.

“We therefore saw the need to provide books for them as they will be starting their secondary level next year. This donation should also show parents that it is important for them to bring children to school because education is a legacy,” he said.

Among the books that were donated were teacher’s guides and textbooks for ten subjects. Mr Ndanga said they intend to donate text books annually to Matupula Secondary School.

The District Schools Inspector (DSI) for Tsholotsho District Mr Bhekimpilo Mahlangu said they are happy and thankful for the lovely gesture shown by College Press.

He said: “we are very happy today to know that there are people out there who are willing to ensure that these children can access quality education. We have received books and syllabuses in preparation for the grade sevens who will be starting their form one next year. I urge you parents to bring every child to school, as you can see that everything they need for their learning is being provided.”

Tshino Primary school head, Mr Andrew Ndlovu, said: “At first we were unsure when we started this, but now we have direction and its all thanks to College Press. This is the first donation that we have received towards the new school and it is a gift that you cannot get for free. We are very grateful to College Press, as these books carry knowledge that our children need.”

College Press is a publisher of Primary and Secondary textbooks, with filaments in Higher Education. Established in 1967, it is the first local company to publish educational material in Zimbabwe.

@lvydvy1

Like this: Like Loading...