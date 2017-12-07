Mudehwe vows to revive his game in 2018

Despite his failure to nail down a regular place in the FC Platinum set-up, winger Marshall Mudehwe is optimistic of a bright future at the club, which won the Premier Soccer League title this year.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Mudehwe played 14 games last season with no goals and was demoted to the bench by FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza with Charles Sibanda or Gift Mbweti being preferred.

The 24-year-old Harare-born winger hopes to hit good strides after Pure Platinum Play earned a chance to participate in the African safari after clinching their maiden league title in the just-ended season.

“I played fewer games than I expected and that alone left me wondering if I could make it back to the first team. However, I believe brighter days are ahead for me at FC Platinum,” Mudehwe said.

“FC Platinum is my home. I will stay put. I am satisfied with everything here.

“I am happy that we wrote our own new piece of history by becoming the first team outside of Harare and Bulawayo to win the league title. We prepare for the challenge as we will be playing against the biggest teams on the continent.

“I hope this golden generation will work hard and write another piece of continental history.

“It’s another chance for us to show our true colours to the world. I did not score during the just-ended season, but I am confident that next season I will have a different outcome.”

Mudehwe engraved his name in the hearts of FC Platinum supporters with his pace in 2014, where his sterling performance helped FC Platinum clinch the Chibuku Super Cup.

The winger also charmed former Warriors gaffer Kalisto Pasuwa in 2015 and still hopes to bounce back into the national team.

“I was once called up to play for the Warriors and I will work hard to be called up again to represent my country,” he added.

Reigning goalkeeper of the year Petros Mhari was also demoted to the bench while rookie Wallace Magalane was given the big task of guarding the FC Platinum goal and he did it with distinction.

