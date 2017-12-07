MP’s driver dies in freak accident

BEITBRIDGE WEST legislator Metrine Mudau (Zanu PF) suffered a massive blow yesterday morning when she lost one of her drivers in a freak accident involving her two government-issued vehicles.

The deceased, Rudzani Moyo, and another driver were towing a vehicle towards Bulawayo when the accident occured near Mbalabala.

It is suspected one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle leading to both vehicles overturning.

Mudau, in an interview yesterday, confirmed the death and the accident.

“It’s true, that is what happened. They were towing each other towards Bulawayo when the accident occurred, “ she said.

Efforts to get comment from Matabeleland South police spokesman Philisani Ndebele were fruitless.

Images from the accident scene showed Mudau’s extensively damaged Isuzu twin cab and Ford Everest SUV vehicles.

