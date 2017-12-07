A FORMER Old Mutual Insurance employee appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing charges of swindling the company of $55 997 in a pension payment scam.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Tinotenda Lenin Chaka, a former pension data administrator, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded him to December 20 on $300 bail.

It is the State’s case that sometime between March and July this year, Chaka fraudulently tampered with the pensioners’ data and created fictitious names and particulars of beneficiaries, altered retirement dates of pensioners and inflated the pension capital values.

Chaka then allegedly used the fictitious particulars to open eight bank accounts and diverted the money into those accounts.

The alleged offence was eventually discovered by the firm’s audit team, leading to Chaka’s arrest.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

Harare man accused of swindling Old Mutual of $56 000 : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...