Dendera meets dancehall at Surrey

DENDERA exponent Sulumani Chimbetu is set to stage his debut performance at Surrey near Marondera during the end-of-year braai festival to be held on December 16.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Sulu will share the stage with dancehall sensation Killer T and contemporary musician Andy Muridzo at the gig that is expected to attract a huge crowd, judging by the attendance at previous gigs, as well as the popularity of the musicians.

This is also the first time for Killer T to perform at the joint located at 55km peg along Harare-Mutare Highway, with Muridzo returning for the second time after sharing the stage with Alick Macheso during the last braai fest.

Surrey Group national sales and marketing manager, Ranganayi Zihumo said they had invited new artistes for the event to cater for all age groups.

“This is the first time to have a zimdancehall artiste since the introduction of braai festivals. We want to cater for all classes of people and to have different musicians at this place. We are confident that this line up for the end-of-year braai festival is powerful enough to draw large crowds as people will be in a celebratory mood. It is more of a Christmas party to others. We have secured enough tents, in case of rains so revellers should come knowing that they are well catered for,” he said.

Fans will receive a braai pack upon paying an entrance fee of $5, while refrigerated trucks will be at the venue on standby with more meat.

Surrey group is a leading meat company with branches across the country and around the continent.

This will be the fifth time the company will host the braai festival since the opening of the Open Braai Area late last year.

