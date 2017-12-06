Zim celebrities partner Keeksy

ONLINE employment service platform Keeksy has roped in seven local creatives, whose show bookings will be secured through the platform, as part of their marketing campaign.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Service providers will be able to subscribe to the platform where they create a profile and post up the job/s that they can do, while clients can browse or search for the services on offer and hire based on descriptions and ratings.

Keeksy will be working with radio personality, Tonderai Katsande, fashionista Gilmore Moyo, musician Fungai Nengare, wheel spinners DJs Reverb7 and RayDizz as well as make- up artist Gamuchirai Manyika and photographer Tino Nyandoro.

Manyika said she was happy to be working with Keeksy, as it would help her to reach a broader audience beyond Zimbabwe.

“Keeksy is a hub of service providers and that will be an advantage for me as most clients prefer sourcing their service providers from one place,” she said.

Moyo also said he was excited about the development.

“Keeksy acts as your agent and publicist, people go to your profile and get what you do in a second, then contact you. I see myself being overloaded with work because of Keeksy, it’s really exciting,” he said.

Katsande said the new platform will not only connect demand to supply, but it will help the market access Keeksy-approved, certified and genuine service providers.

The new development is expected to make it easy for artists to put together successful events without resorting to middlemen and avoid the hassles that come with haggling over prices and payments.

“As an introductory offer signing up for Keeksy is absolutely free and at the end of our promotion which

will stretch into 2018, Keeksy users will only be charged a flat rate of $10 per month,” an official with Keeksy said.

