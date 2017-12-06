‘New curriculum of no effect to Grade 7 results’

PRIMARY and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima yesterday said the new curriculum rolled out by his ministry at the beginning of the year did not affect the Grade 7 pass rate.

By Everson Mushava

Mavima told journalists in Harare that this year’s pass rate was slightly higher than last year, with Agriculture, which was introduced as an additional subject, recording above average pass rate.

“Results indicate that the new curriculum has not changed performance,” Mavima said.

“We only introduced agriculture and the performance in the subject is above combined national average.”

Zimsec released this year’s Grade 7 results on Monday indicating a national pass rate of 44,73% as compared to last year’s results which stood at 42,9%. Agriculture recorded 50,13% while braille candidates recorded a pass rate of 71,43% and those with hard of hearing recorded 31.59%.

