SA extends Zim permit deadline

THE South African Department of Home Affairs has extended the closing date for the submission of documents and biometrics for the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) to January 31.

In a statement, the department said this would allow Zimbabweans additional time to complete their appointments at the VFS Global offices.

“Of the estimated 197 941 Zimbabwean nationals eligible for ZEP, 172 585 applicants have completed their online forms and 143 154 applicants have secured their appointments.

“The rest of the applicants are urged to complete this process as soon as possible.

“The entire process has been completed by 83 808 applicants, ie, submission of application, required documents and enrolment of biometrics. Applicants were encouraged to keep all documents ready when applying for the ZEP.”

Applicants could use the helpline, email or Facebook page for any queries or alternatively visit enquiry booths in all 10 ZEP centres across South Africa for assistance.

