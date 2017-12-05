Mnangagwa administration urged to prioritise women’s issues

AN UMBRELLA body of women’s human rights organisations has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to prioritise their rights.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

In an open letter to Mnangagwa, the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCOZ), said women still suffer the vestiges of a “highly patriarchal society,” with issues related to them not being given the attention they deserve.

A women’s convention was held on November 23 to build consensus on women’s aspirations for a better Zimbabwe, where a number of demands were made by participants.

“Women deliberated and expressed key concerns that we urgently ask His Excellency to consider, as outlined below: reduction and rationalisation of State departments and in government ministries, whose resourcing detracts from support to sectors and issues that require financing to reverse the disproportionate impact they have on the realisation of women’s rights.

“Full domestication of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, underpinned by women’s rights.

Allocation of 15% of the total 2018 budget to the health sector in line with the Abuja Declaration, and a return to the prioritisation of the primary health care model in Zimbabwe,” the WOCZ letter reads in part.

It adds: “Utilising his good offices to ensure the implementation of laws to significantly improve the State’s response to eradicating gender-based violence, we want marriage law reform to be accelerated, in particular the prohibition of child marriages.

“Demonstrating the respect of the right to freedom of expression by the removal of laws that erode these rights, including AIPPA and POSA, whilst ensuring that hate speech is not tolerated and that public political affairs are promoting women voices, dignity and influence to positively shape public opinion. Formulating a gender responsive macro-economic policy, we are the economy and the economy is women. This policy must create and protect decent jobs for women, financial inclusion and equitable access to productive resources.”

