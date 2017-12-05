CBZ promotes use of mobile app

ZIMBABWE’s leading commercial bank, CBZ Bank, has launched a promotion to reward its clients for adopting the use of mobile transactions using its integrated financial services mobile application.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The promotion is open to all clients registered on the CBZ Touch mobile application and those who will sign up during the course of the promotion which runs from November 27 to January 10 2018.

Clients are set to win cash prizes depending on the number of transactions they would have carried out that would be deposited into their accounts. Thirty clients will each walk away with $200 deposited into their accounts, 18 clients in tier 2 will each walk away with $750 while 10 clients in tier 3 will have their accounts credited with $1 000.

“By encouraging the use of cashless transactions, CBZ Bank is confirming its commitment to providing game changing innovative solutions to address the challenges currently facing the nation with regards to access to cash. This commitment is not only being witnessed by the launch of CBZ Touch promotion, but it is also being shown through the bank’s investment into electronic transaction methods like the self-service centres being opened in our branches country-wide,” the bank said.

To qualify for the draw, clients will need to effect the transactions via CBZ Touch such as airtime purchases, own numbers and other numbers, electricity token purchase, TelOne, CIMAS, council payments, Untu loan repayments, Funds transfer to own accounts, transfer to other CBZ accounts, transfer to other banks, policy and tertiary fees payments among others.

