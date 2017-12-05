People Living with HIV seek equal access to medication

PEOPLE living positively with HIV and Aids have raised concern over challenges they face in accessing medication.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

Zimbabwe People Living with HIV Co-ordinating Board national secretary Clive Mutabeni, said yesterday that they had raised similar concerns with the National Aids Council (NAC).

“NAC other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other funders should provide us with enough resources for us to be stable and manage to effectively run our business,” she said.

“As an organisation we work for people in the communities, have counselling sessions and training to deal with issues of stigmatisation and quality care and thus we need enough resources to help us accomplish our mission,” Mutabeni said.

“We have shortages of medications, money and vehicles to transport us to the communities and we need that area addressed,” she said.

Meanwhile, the national co-ordinator of Zimbabwe Aids Network, Taurayi Nyandoro said there was need to increase provision of medication, access to updated HIV information and knowledge and also having relevant information even in sign language and braille.

“There is need to increase investment for resilient health system which can sustain gains on the response thus far and for future generations,” Nyandoro said.

“We seek to ensure access to safe, effective, quality and affordable services, medicines and health commodities, non-discriminatory practices, protection against financial risks,” he said.

