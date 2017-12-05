MSU explores link between ARVs, diabetes

MIDLANDS State University’s (MSU) faculty of medicine has partnered local, regional and international universities to conduct studies on the effects of anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs on gestational diabetes, Southern Eye has learnt.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Addressing guests at a graduation ceremony at the weekend, MSU’s acting vice-chancellor, Victor Muzvidziwa, said they had partnered with the University of Zimbabwe’s College of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town and Cambridge University, among other institutions, in the research project.

“Our faculty of medicine has an ongoing collaborative study on the effects of anti-retrovirals on gestational diabetes with the University of Zimbabwe’s College of Health Sciences, the University of Cape Town, as well as Cambridge University,” he said.

Gestational diabetes, also known as diabetes during pregnancy, is a form of high blood sugar affecting pregnant women.

Recent studies have shown that HIV-positive women receiving ARVs were at higher risk of contracting gestational diabetes.

“Additionally, our faculty of medicine recently secured a grant to conduct research entitled, The pregnancy care Integrating translational science, everywhere (Prescise): a sub-Saharan network for placental disorders,” Muzvidziwa said

He said MSU would also work with St George’s University of London, University of St Andrews, King’s College London, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the University of Oxford on the Precise study.

Muzvidziwa said MSU enrolled its first batch of 20 medical students in February last year with an additional 20 registered this year following approval of its facilities by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education and the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

