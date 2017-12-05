AT least 30 survivors of the Tsholotsho road accident — which occurred at the weekend, killing 21 people — have been discharged from hospital after they were certified to be in a stable condition.

by NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Matabeleland North provincial medical director Nyasha Masuka confirmed the development yesterday, dismissing speculative reports that the death toll had risen.

“We only have one male who is in a very critical condition at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

“He sustained a head injury and is still in the intensive care unit.

“We have so far discharged 22 at Mpilo, five at Tsholotsho and three at United Bulawayo Hospitals,” he said.

“The death cases haven’t risen, those social media claims are not true.

“The other remaining 20 are the ones that have been examined and are in need of serious medical attention as they sustained fractures and head injuries.”

The accident involved a Health ministry truck, which overturned while carrying more than 70 people participating in malaria control programmes.

Health minister David Parirenyatwa said preliminary indications suggested that the truck’s 28-year-old driver was allegedly drunk and speeding and failed to control the vehicle on approaching a sharp curve.

Government has declared the accident a state of disaster, meaning there will be State-assisted burials for the deceased, while the injured would have their medical bills paid for by the State.

Meanwhile, some of the deceased have been identied as Dumisani Ngwenya, Bonisani Moyo, Nyalani Mukulu, Mongikazi Tshabalala, Mlungisi Ndlovu, Thulani Murwira, Vusumuzi Ncube, Brendon Muvengwa, Khulekani Sibanda, Mthabisi Tshuma, Ntombezinhle Ngwenya, Vote Sibanda, Obey Moyo, Ben Tshuma, Elton Mpofu, Thabani Maphosa, Bolma, Bishop Ndlovu, Mxelelwa Donga and Soyaphi Dube.

30 Tsholotsho crash survivors discharged from hospital : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...