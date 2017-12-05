‘Ndebele king’ rekindles bid for State House keys

SELF-IMPOSED Ndebele king Mzilikazi I, Stanley Raphael Khumalo, has threatened to confront newly-sworn-in President Emmerson Mnangagwa demanding to be allowed the use of the State House in Bulawayo, which he claims to belong to his ancestors.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Early this year, Khumalo made similar demands to former President Robert Mugabe, but was given a cold shoulder.

Khumalo’s spokesperson, Greater Sibanda yesterday told Southern Eye that they wrote to Mnangagwa last week.

“There are four items that we talked about in the letter. Firstly we congratulated him, and made him aware that there have been talks between them and (former President Robert) Mugabe to make him recognise that people of Matabeleland want to rule themselves and that the king wants to see him as a matter of urgency. We want to remind him that this country is divided into two countries Mthwakazi and Mashonaland and was united by the whites as they wanted to rule these countries as one country,” Sibanda said.

He said if Mnangagwa ignores them, they would take the issue to higher levels, which he could not disclose.

“The king is asking all people of Matabeleland whether civic organisations or political parties to come together and fight with one common voice and this will bring respect to the region as a whole,” he said.

