FORMER Star FM programmes manager Tichafa Matambanadzo has been summoned to appear in court over fraud charges that were initially raised against him five years ago.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Popularly known as Tich Mataz, Matambanadzo, who now works for the rival ZiFM Stereo, is accused of defrauding Star FM of $60 000 by allegedly diverting advertising revenue to his two private firms, Hamtec and Onesay Investments, after misrepresenting to clients that Star FM did not have the capacity to produce certain programmes.

Mataz would allegedly create documents using Star FM letterheads purporting that the radio station had authorised Hamtec and Onesay to secure advertisements on its behalf.

The alleged offence was committed between June 25, 2012 and May 15, 2013 and some of the organisations caught up in the alleged scam include OK Zimbabwe and the European Union’s Harare office.

The two clients approached Mataz’s companies and placed advertisements, which were produced and broadcast by Star FM on different occasions before the alleged scam was unearthed.

In the OK Zimbabwe deal, the radio station was prejudiced of $47 166 and in European Union Harare deal, the company reportedly lost $9 904.

Matambanadzo is expected to appear before a Harare magistrate on January 19 next year.

Peter Kachirika appeared for the State.

Tich Mataz summoned over $60 000 fraud : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...