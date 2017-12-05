Gweru targets $15 000 for mayor’s Christmas cheer fund

THE Gweru mayor’s Christmas cheer fund has appealed to the corporate sector to dig deeper into their coffers and raise at least $15 000 required for distribution among underprivileged communities this year.

By Stephen Chadenga

Mayor’s cheer fund board treasurer, Victor Wasara last week disclosed that last year, they raised a paltry $7 100 against a target of $15 000, adding they had resolved to maintain the same target this year.

“Last year, we had a target of $15 000, but we only managed to raise $7 100,” he said at the cheer fund launch last week.

“We, however, managed to assist the less privileged through payment of school fees among other obligations.”

Mayor Charles Chikozho said this year’s target has again been set at $15 000 and called on all stakeholders to make donations to help the

needy.

“I wish to extend my profound gratitude to all those who make donations towards helping the less privileged over the years. I am confident if the corporate world and everyone join hands, we can surpass this year’s target,” he said.

